We may be nearing the end of Women’s History Month, but we’re not stopping the celebrations. The Pawtucket Slaterettes have reached their golden anniversary of 50 years. League President Bethanie Rado joined us today to talk about their inaugural international tournament to celebrate.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.