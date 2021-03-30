The new series “Hallowed” will take you on an epic adventure

Imagine awakening in a world you do not recognize and trying your best to navigate all of its challenges with a group of strangers you’ve just encountered. How would you react? How would you manage? This scenario is presented in the new epic three-part graphic novel series “Hallowed” which was created by Chelsea & Adam Morgan of Dual Edge Photography.

Using stunning imagery and coupled with a story that we can relate to on some level, they’ve captured the essence of humanity and uncertainty with their creativity.

They joined Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss their project further, and you can learn more about it here: https://hallowedseries.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

