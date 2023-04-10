Zachary Levesque Director and Branch Manager of Northpointe Bank will MC the Real Estate Event of 2023 “The New Era of Real Estate” Wednesday, April 18th at the Crown Plaza in Warwick.
From 9 am to 5 pm, Zachary Levesque will MC the event with Nationally recognized speakers like Dan Balkun, Robert Weichett, and Eric Stuerken!
Learn how to thrive not just survive in today’s changing real estate industry!
For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-new-era-of-real-estate-thrive-in-todays-changed-real-estate-industry-tickets-590125991727
