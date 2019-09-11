The New England Toy & Comic Show returns

Calling all collectors and lovers of vintage pop culture memorabilia! It’s back! The New England Toy & Comic Show will be taking place this Saturday, September 14, at the Ramada Inn on Rt. 44 in Seekonk from 9am – 4pm.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand including displays from Lego, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Johnny Lightning, GI Joe and so much more!

Show Producer, Mike Conlon, joined us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ along with the Back to the Future DeLorean and the 1966 Batmobile.



For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/390916738221707/

