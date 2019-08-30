Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa
Target 12 on WPRI.com

“The Mel Robbins Show” is coming to FOX Providence!

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hosted by the popular Best-Selling Author and Motivational Speaker, “The Mel Robbins Show” will make its National Debut on September 16 on our sister station, FOX Providence.

She joined Brendan Kirby today on “The Rhode Show” to let viewers know what they can expect after the big launch!

Learn more and find out how you can be in the Studio Audience: https://www.sonypictures.com/tv/themelrobbinsshow

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams