“The Mel Robbins Show” is coming to FOX Providence!

Hosted by the popular Best-Selling Author and Motivational Speaker, “The Mel Robbins Show” will make its National Debut on September 16 on our sister station, FOX Providence.

She joined Brendan Kirby today on “The Rhode Show” to let viewers know what they can expect after the big launch!

Learn more and find out how you can be in the Studio Audience: https://www.sonypictures.com/tv/themelrobbinsshow

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

