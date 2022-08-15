We’ve all heard the stories of music programs in schools being cut.

That is where The Manilow Music Project steps in.

One local teacher received a check for $10,000 five of which will go to him and the other to the classroom.

When legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow was a high school student in Brooklyn, his school was ranked the most dangerous in all of America.

Barry found a home in his high school orchestra class, which he credits for changing his life and molding him into the icon he is today.

The Manilow Music Project supports music education in a variety of ways, having donated thousands of instruments including hundreds of brand-new Yamaha pianos to hundreds of schools nationwide.

In addition to instrument grants The Manilow Music Project also supports young musicians by offering merit and need-based scholarships to universities all over the US. To date, The Manilow Music Project has distributed more than $10 million in instruments and funds.