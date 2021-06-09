The man behind the art: Brian Fox

Local Artist, Brian Fox, has been capturing the likeness of famous faces for years. He chats with us about his works including celebrity pieces, charitable organizations, and his recent involvement in the Fall River Veterans Memorial.
