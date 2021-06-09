The man behind the art: Brian Fox

FITCHBURG, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts teen shocked her fellow classmates and teachers at their high school graduation when she turned down a $40,000 scholarship, and the reason why is earning her a lot of praise.

When 17-year-old Verda Tetteh won Fitchburg High School's coveted "general excellence" scholarship during graduation, she graciously accepted the money.

But then, the Straight-A student returned to the podium minutes later to give it back.