The Luck of Irish Hits Dunkin!

Dunkin has gone green for the season as it features some new menu items! Local Franchise Owner, John Malatesa brings in some of the products.

Irish Crème:

The brand’s beloved Irish Creme flavored coffee is back beginning today for a sweet St. Patrick’s Day season. The sweet and creamy Irish Creme flavor is available in Dunkin’s hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin’s handcrafted espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more.

Lucky Shamrock Donut:

Featuring a yeast ring donut garnished with green icing and a special St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend, the Lucky Shamrock Donut is available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Matcha:

As compared to traditional green tea, where the tea leaves are steeped or brewed, Matcha is made by stone grinding young green tea leaf buds into a fine powder. Dunkin’s Matcha Lattes feature high-quality Matcha green tea powder, produced in the Nishio region of Aichi prefecture, Japan, where the finest Matcha has been grown for more than 800 years. Blended with guests’ choice of milk for a fresh, vibrant green tea flavor balanced with subtle sweetness, Matcha Lattes can be served hot, iced or frozen.

Plus, every Friday throughout the month of March, Dunkin’ is celebrating “Free Donut Fridays” by offering DD Perks members a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.