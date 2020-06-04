The Longest Day, Virtual Fundraiser

1  of  2
This morning Kate Spinella, Developmental Director for Alzheimer Association Rhode Island Chapter joined us.

The Alzheimer’s Association is asking individuals and groups to support THE LONGEST DAY 2020 which is Sat June 20th.

The Longest Day is built for virtual fundraising this year join them virtually in support of their mission.

Register and start fundraising today.

