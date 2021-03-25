The Light Foundation’s Fools’ Night Out returns on April 1

It’s time to laugh! After a more than challenging year, if you are looking for an entertaining night out, look no further than Former Patriot Matt Light’s Annual Fools’ Night Out event taking place on Thursday, April 1 at the Mendon Twin Drive-In.

Featuring a stellar lineup of shenanigans and terrific comedians and performers, plus great food in a classic setting, the event promises to be a great time while benefitting The Light Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Matt & Susie Light to help young people develop the skills, values, and mindset they need to create a meaningful and productive future.

Matt joined Brendan Kirby over Zoom to discuss the event in a fun chat which aired on The Rhode Show this morning.

Check it out and grab your tickets here: https://www.mendondrivein.com/event/light/

