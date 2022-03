The Ladies Room will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the East Greenwich Veterans Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen Street, East Greenwich.

Doors open at 7 Show at 7:30

Tickets are $25, Cash Bar, and you can bring your own snacks.

Don’t let the name fool you…this event is welcome to ALL !

*Tickets are non-refundable

*Must show proof of vaccination until further notice. (Remember when doing 3 shots was fun?)

Meet me in The Ladies Room!

www.agingdisgracefully.net