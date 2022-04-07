Artists from around the world will be represented at the Providence Performing Arts Center on April 23rd, as Rhode Island is the state with the highest percentage of Portuguese population in the United States.

Ricardo Farias joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this event, which he is co-hosting with “NCIS: Los Angeles” Star Daniela Ruah. Ricardo has led several TV programs, was a voice on WJFD Radio, and currently hosts a talk show on RTP Açores.

Click here to get tickets to the show.