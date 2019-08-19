Live Now /
The importance of taking your child’s dental health seriously

Dr. Carolyn Lubrano of Milestones Pediatric Dentistry discusses the best time for parents to take their child’s dental health seriously, along with helpful tips for parents and children on their first visit to the dentist.

