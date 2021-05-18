The importance of taking care of your mental health

As we continue to navigate through spring and with summer on the horizon, pressures can mount as we do our best to handle the changing of seasons as well as potential life circumstances. For many, this can bring to light certain challenges which can take their toll mentally.

When it comes to dealing with these tough situations, you are not alone and there are ways you can handle it. Joining Brendan Kirby once again over ZOOM on The Rhode Show’ was Eric Rittmeyer, The Emotional Marine. As a Mental Toughness Expert and Author he consistently provides valuable advice to help so many.

Check out the segment and for more info on Eric visit: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/

To download some of his FREE e-Books, head to: https://mentaltoughnessspeaker.com/free-stuff/

