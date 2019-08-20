The importance of School Bus safety

With the new Academic Year right around the corner, now is the time to be more mindful of School Buses. It’s crucial that we share the road with them to ensure the safety of all students as they travel to and from School.

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we were joined by our friends from First Student who went over basic Bus safety and what we should be mindful of while on the road.

Learn more about First Student here: http://www.firststudentinc.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

