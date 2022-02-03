The importance of rest

Katie McDonald from Bnourished shares the importance of rest.

  1. One of the most overlooked needs is the need to rest.
  2. Rest is about quiet, and that’s terrifying for a lot of us.
  3. Rest is about being intentional with our energy.

