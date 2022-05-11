May is Better Speech and Hearing Month. Hearing loss affects 30 million people in the US over age twelve. Dr. Rena Jacobson, Audiologist from Ascent Audiology & Hearing explains why hearing tests are so important for children and adults.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.