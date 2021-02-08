The importance of hearing health

An audiologist can play a key role in detecting early cognitive decline. The slow onset of hearing loss can have a significant impact of several key brain functions.
Dr. Holly Puleo, Owner Gateway Hearing, shared more information on “The Rhode Show” Monday morning, about how her group works to diagnose hearing impairment and help to find positive solutions.
