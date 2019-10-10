Breaking News
Weather Alert: Nor’easter to Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Today
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

The importance of cyber security training

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
Tim Cook

FILE – In this June 3, 2019, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Mac Pro at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple announced Monday, Sept. 23, it will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts from China. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

main bkg
bkg

Did you know that 91% of cyber attacks begin with spear phishing? Is your staff trained to detect what emails could cause harm?

With October being Cyber Security Month, we spoke with Kevin Ricci, Director of Citrin Cooperman to learn more.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams