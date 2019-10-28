The importance of connections and networks for students

Human connection brings complex values into our lives, and building relationships gives us a sense of belonging in the group.

We spoke with Kelly Hutchinson – Director of Upper School Student Life and Antonio Da Veiga Rocha-Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Providence Country Day School to learn more about this at their upcoming open house on Saturday, November 2, 10am – 12pm. Find out more at http://www.providencecountryday.org

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

