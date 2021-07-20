The Hottest Trends in School Fashion

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg

Learn what everybody will be wearing as students return to school.

Must-have fashions for all ages as families prepare

for the new school year.

Designer, mom, home & lifestyle blogger Kelly Page shows you how shopping for school is a breeze.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com