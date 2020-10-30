The Haunted Tale of the Dark Swamp

Paranormal Expert, Thomas D’Agostino loves local haunts so much he literally wrote the book on it. The Haunted Rhode Island author shares the tale of the Dark Swamp in Glocester, RI, its connection to H.P. Lovecraft, and the creature that haunts it.









