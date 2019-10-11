The Haunted Labyrinth celebrates 35 years

The Haunted Labyrinth is celebrating 35 years of being the longest running haunted house in New England.

They are a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of our youth.

Year after year, their haunted house is run entirely by adult and youth volunteers. It started decades ago with the goal of encouraging leadership and ministry while providing a scary and fun attraction to the public.

For more info, visit: https://www.hauntedlabyrinth.com/

