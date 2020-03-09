Live Now
The Harlem Globetrotters return to The Dunk!

They’re back! The Legendary Harlem Globetrotters will bring their unparalleled traveling show back to The Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Friday, March 20 at 7pm.

A basketball and entertainment experience like no other, the Globetrotters have been delighting families and fans for generations with their unique blend of athleticism, showmanship and humor!

Joining us LIVE on ‘The Rhode Show’ today was Swish Sutton, only the ninth woman to ever play for the team.

Get your tickets here: http://www.dunkindonutscenter.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-pushing-the-limits

Learn more about the legendary team here: https://www.harlemglobetrotters.com/

