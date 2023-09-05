It’s a must-see show full of acts like sword-swallowing, the Human Blockhead, the Indestructible Man, and more! Originally Rhode Islanders, Doctor Finnegan’s Circus is coming back to New England.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.