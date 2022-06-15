More than 130 classic cars will start their engines at Warwick’s Rocky Point State Park, this Saturday, June 18 when the 2022 Hemmings Motor News Great Race presented by Hagerty Drivers Club begins its cross-country trek to the finish line in Fargo, North Dakota.

Cars will begin lining up at 8:45 a.m., with the first car leaving at 10:30 a.m. The starting event is free and open to the public, with food trucks on hand to purchase refreshments.

The finish will be in Fargo, N.D., on June 26.