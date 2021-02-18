The First “Search for a Star” Winner

The Rhode Show




shawn tempesta_645178

As we look back on the past 12 years we can’t forget about our former Rhode Show family members.

When the show first started we had a “Search for a Star” contest.

Which gave one lucky person the chance to co-host for a year!

The 2012 winner was Shawn Tempesta who joined us this morning from Las Vegas. 

   

