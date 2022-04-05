After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Wheeler School’s famous Clothing & More Sale is back! An annual New England tradition that has been going on for more than 70 years, the event runs Friday, April 8 from 10AM-8PM, Saturday, April 9, from 9AM-3PM, in Wheeler School’s Madden Gymnasium at 407 Brook Street (between Angell and Meeting Streets) on the East Side of Providence. Admission is free and open to the public!

Joining us this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ to discuss further were the events Co-chairs, Gretchen Coleman and Carla Petrocelli.

For additional info, head to: https://www.wheelerschool.org/famous-wheeler-clothing-sale/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

