Join KCCNE for the highly anticipated Fall Kitchen and Bath Expo, back by popular demand! Discover the latest trends in kitchen and bath design, meet with industry experts, and see the newest products.

The event takes place on both Friday, November 10th, and Saturday, November 11th, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, November 12th, from 10am to 5pm. Admission is free, parking is free, complimentary refreshments and you can enter to win amazing prizes.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take advantage of event savings, with up to 40% off in-stock stone inventory and 10% off select Masterbrand cabinets. We can’t wait to see you there!