The etiquette of digital dating

If you’re one of the many navigating the online dating world, it can be hard to keep up. Mister Manners, Thomas P. Farley, breaks down some common terms:

Instagranding: Posting to Instagram with the express intent of catching the attention of one particular follower, making them jealous or perhaps more interested than ever. Variations on this trend include thirst-trapping and Gatsbying.

Side-Barring: When you are on a date and feel like you are playing second fiddle to something else when it comes to the other person’s attention—which is often directed toward their own phone rather than you.

Cuffing: When two people decide to see only one another, to the exclusion of all others. Cuffing even has a season, which usually runs through winter wind down right around spring, with people allowing their options to open up again when the warmer months arrive.

Throning: Dating someone primarily for the social status or credibility that comes with being in a relationship with that particular person.

Orbiting: Disengaging from someone’s life in any sort of meaningful way, but nonetheless stalking them by watching their Instagram stories and liking their posts. Also known as haunting.

Breadcrumbing: Giving someone just enough attention to keep them interested without making any meaningful overtures or effort to actually get together.

Monkeying: Jumping from relationship to relationship to relationship without skipping a beat.

Flexting: Posting gym selfies on Instragram or other social media that show off your physique.



