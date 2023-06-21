The Earth Consented will provoke readers into starting an internal dialogue about what they believe may lie beyond Earth’s atmospheric borders, in the vastness of space, as well as whether or not they believe intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe.

It will also compel readers to confront their beliefs about whether or not time travel is possible, if reincarnation may be the pathway for a soul’s ascension, where our dead go, and if near-death experiences offer glimpses into the next realm.

The Earth Consented is a wondrous tale of human self-discovery. It is available for purchase on Amazon (paperback and Kindle) and at Barnes & Noble (ebook).