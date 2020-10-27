This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Rosanna M. Ortiz President & Founder

RMO Public Relations LLC.

Ortiz gave us the do’s and don’ts of social media.

Explaining how businesses should and shouldn’t market their business.

Social media is an open forum and can leave you vulnerable to scrutiny.

How can businesses know what works without being too controversial or opinionated or sometimes even too positive.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

