The Doors are Open at The Newport Mansions

The Newport Mansions are now open and taking all the necessary precautions to keep their visitors safe.

The Breakers and The Elms are now open.

No reservations required.

You may purchase tickets when you arrive.

You will begin your tour in the order in which you are admitted to the grounds.

Face coverings are required and you must observe any health precautions required by public health authorities including but not limited to health screening and social distancing.

You will follow a tour route described in the mobile app or on the “use once” paper script you may pick up at the entrance.

For maximum enjoyment BRING YOUR EAR BUDS for your mobile device.

