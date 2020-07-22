The Doors are Open at The Newport Mansions

In this June 12, 2018 photo, museum-goers view the facade of The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I. The group that owns The Breakers is opening a welcome center on the grounds of the mansion that has drawn strenuous opposition from neighbors, preservationists and many members of the Vanderbilt family. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

The Newport Mansions are now open and taking all the necessary precautions to keep their visitors safe.

The Breakers and The Elms are now open.

No reservations required.

You may purchase tickets when you arrive.

You will begin your tour in the order in which you are admitted to the grounds.

Face coverings are required and you must observe any health precautions required by public health authorities including but not limited to health screening and social distancing.

You will follow a tour route described in the mobile app or on the “use once” paper script you may pick up at the entrance.

For maximum enjoyment BRING YOUR EAR BUDS for your mobile device.

