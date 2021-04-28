The David Tutera Experience comes to Newport!

David Tutera is an American celebrity wedding planner, bridal fashion designer, author and professional speaker. Learn more about The David Tutera Experience and the upcoming show in Newport, RI!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.