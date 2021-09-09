The Cranston Greek Festival is back!

The 35th Annual “3-Day” Cranston Greek Festival will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on the parish grounds at 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Route 5, Cranston, RI.

For more than two generations, the Cranston Greek Festival has been held on the church grounds, the weekend after Labor Day.

The Festival marks the “Official End of Summer in Rhode Island™”.

Thousands of people will visit the Cranston Greek Festival over the course of this exciting three-day event of Food, Fun, Greek Dancing, Greek Religion, and Culture.