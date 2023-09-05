It’s that time again as an annual favorite, the always popular Cranston Greek Festival, returns for another spectacular year! Taking place this weekend – Sept. 8, 9, and 10 – at The Church of the Annunciation, this is your chance to experience authentic Greek Music, Dancing, Food and so much more.
This morning we welcomed back Steven Rougas to The Rhode Show as he gave us a preview of what we can expect.
For more info, visit: https://www.facebook.com/CranstonGreekFestival/
