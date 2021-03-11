The common path to uncommon success with John Lee Dumas

Financial freedom and sustainability? An overall professional change? Whatever you are searching for within your professional life, at times, things can undoubtedly seem daunting as one navigates this tricky terrain. If you are stagnating in your own career and wondering how to make the transition to something new, fulfilling and potentially financially rewarding, Author/Podcaster John Lee Dumas can help to point you in the right direction.

His book new, “The Common Path to Uncommon Success” and successful podcast, “Entrepreneurs on Fire”, are testaments to expertise within this area. Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” over Zoom the native Rhode Islander and PC grad shared a wide-variety of important advice and tips that can help you on your path,.

Learn more about John, his podcast and book here: https://www.eofire.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

