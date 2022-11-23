The Cocktail Guru joined us with a few great drinks for Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Cherry Martini

1 oz tequila

1 oz Oppidum Ginja (Portuguese cherry liqueur)

1 tsp pumpkin purée

1/2 oz maple syrup

3/4 oz milk of choice

Pinch of pumpkin pie spice 

Method: Shake well with ice and strain into a martini glass. 

Garnish: a dash of pumpkin pie spice

Turkey infused Tequila:

In a Mason jar, add 1/2 cup of turkey stock or gravy. Then fill with 1 btl of the spirit of Choice

Seal and add to the freezer. In a day or two, remove from the freezer, scrape off excess fat, and fine strain. 

Use in cocktails like an Old Fashioned. 

Cheers!

