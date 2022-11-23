The Cocktail Guru joined us with a few great drinks for Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Cherry Martini
1 oz tequila
1 oz Oppidum Ginja (Portuguese cherry liqueur)
1 tsp pumpkin purée
1/2 oz maple syrup
3/4 oz milk of choice
Pinch of pumpkin pie spice
Method: Shake well with ice and strain into a martini glass.
Garnish: a dash of pumpkin pie spice
Turkey infused Tequila:
In a Mason jar, add 1/2 cup of turkey stock or gravy. Then fill with 1 btl of the spirit of Choice
Seal and add to the freezer. In a day or two, remove from the freezer, scrape off excess fat, and fine strain.
Use in cocktails like an Old Fashioned.
Cheers!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.