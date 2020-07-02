The Cocktail Guru: 4th of July Celebration

Live Now
Get the party started with some great drinks for The Cocktail Guru.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is coming up and things will look and feel a little different this year.

Our friend Johnathan Pogash joined us with some delicious drinks for your weekend.

Orchard Southside

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Le Verger French (peach and apple) liqueur

1/4 oz. Anisette (it’s National Anisette Day today!)

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

5 mint leaves

METHOD: Slap mint leaves and add to the bottom of a mixing glass.  Add remaining ingredients with ice and shake well.  Strain into martini glass.

GARNISH: mint sprig

Crafty Shirley Temple

3/4 oz. good quality grenadine (home-made is super easy – equal parts pomegranate juice and sugar)

OR Luxardo cherry syrup 

Top w/ ginger ale or other soda

GARNISH: good quality Luxardo maraschino cherry

