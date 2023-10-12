

When it comes to real estate needs and concerns, it is not uncommon to have questions, especially when navigating a tricky market or circumstances.

This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Adam Cardinal and Dean DeTonnancourt of HomeSmart Professionals as they provided an update on the housing market in RI and offered important advice.

For more info, head to: https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/rhode-island/warwick/54383-adam-cardinal/Welcome