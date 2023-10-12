When it comes to real estate needs and concerns, it is not uncommon to have questions, especially when navigating a tricky market or circumstances.
This morning on The Rhode Show we were joined by Adam Cardinal and Dean DeTonnancourt of HomeSmart Professionals as they provided an update on the housing market in RI and offered important advice.
For more info, head to: https://homesmart.com/real-estate-agent/rhode-island/warwick/54383-adam-cardinal/Welcome
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.