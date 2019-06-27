The Blessing of the Fleet returns

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Steven Fabrizio of The Narragansett Lions Club.

This 4th of July, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is offering huge savings at all of their locations which you can learn more about here: https://www.cardis.com/

Also, coming up from July 25 – 27, it’s the annual Blessing of the Fleet Festival and weekend in Narragansett. Steve had details but you can find additional info at this link: http://narragansettlionsclub.org/page/70477~769464/Blessing-of-the-Fleet-Festival

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

