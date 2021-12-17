The Bit Players five nights of Leno

For five nights legendary comic and Newport resident Jay Leno is putting on a charity event with The Bit Players.
All five shows have been sold out.
The host of The Tonight Show and Jay Leno’s Garage is giving back to his new community with all proceeds being donated to the Newport Police Union.
One hour of entertainment with a Q&A to follow each night with the man himself. BYOB.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.