The Bit Players five nights of Leno

For five nights legendary comic and Newport resident Jay Leno is putting on a charity event with The Bit Players.

All five shows have been sold out.

The host of The Tonight Show and Jay Leno’s Garage is giving back to his new community with all proceeds being donated to the Newport Police Union.

One hour of entertainment with a Q&A to follow each night with the man himself. BYOB.

