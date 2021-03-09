The best ways to build your village

In the kitchen today, Hope & Main brings us Michael Joseph from Skylight Bakery sharing their recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Skylight Bakery was founded in 2020 by Michael Joseph and Kate Marks, a mother-and-son duo with a lifelong love of baking for others. Skylight – named after the cafe on Wickenden Street that Kate owned in the early 90s – aims to bring people together over simple, delicious, and classically American desserts just like grandma (and maybe even grandma's grandma!) used to make.