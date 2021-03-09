The best ways to build your village

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

They say “it takes a village” and the Windy City Nanny, Florence Ann Romano, knows what it takes to build one. With over 15 years of experience as a nanny, Florence Ann believes the key to a family’s success lies in focusing on what she calls THE TRIFECTA – parent, child, and caretaker working in unison toward common, family goals. She shares her tips for new parents who are looking to build their village:

  • Defining what Your Ideal Balanced Day Looks Like
  • Setting Healthy Boundaries
  • Give Yourself Grace and Practice Self Care
  • Releasing Guilt
  • Asking for Support- When and How
  • Clear Communication is Key
  • Identifying Your Connected Community

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams