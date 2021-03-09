The best ways to build your village

They say “it takes a village” and the Windy City Nanny, Florence Ann Romano, knows what it takes to build one. With over 15 years of experience as a nanny, Florence Ann believes the key to a family’s success lies in focusing on what she calls THE TRIFECTA – parent, child, and caretaker working in unison toward common, family goals. She shares her tips for new parents who are looking to build their village:
- Defining what Your Ideal Balanced Day Looks Like
- Setting Healthy Boundaries
- Give Yourself Grace and Practice Self Care
- Releasing Guilt
- Asking for Support- When and How
- Clear Communication is Key
- Identifying Your Connected Community
