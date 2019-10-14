The best aid for helping rebuild The Bahamas

Breaking News
Vandals target Providence’s Christopher Columbus statue
It’s been one month since Hurricane Dorian bore down on the Bahamian islands of Grand Bahama and The Abacos. While these two islands were devastated, people may not realize that much of the country was spared the wrath of the hurricane and 14 islands remain open for business and tourism.

We spoke with The Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Islands Of The Bahamas, for an update on relief and rebuilding efforts, as well as to learn the critical role tourism plays in helping The Bahamas get back on its feet.

For more information, visit: www.bahamas.com

