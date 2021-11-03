The Benefits of Teaching Your Kids How to Cook

Did you know cooking with your children helps their cognitive development?
In fact, studies show it encourages children’s thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. It also allows children the opportunity to use the knowledge they have and apply it by counting, measuring, following a sequence, following directions, and cause and effect.
Recipe Writer and Mom of two Mimi Sabo joined us today.
Mimi shared details on Kidstir, her free website that houses hundreds of recipes designed for kids.
