The art of visual storytelling with Mike Cohea

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we chatted with Visual Storyteller Mike Cohea as Will Gilbert caught up with him over Zoom. In the ever-changing world of media and photography, methods of capturing attention have changed – and continue to change – drastically. Cohea has adapted in creative and unique ways which continue to captivate an ever-evolving audience.

Learn more about his stunning work here: https://www.mikecohea.com/index

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams