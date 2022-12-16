Experience The Art of the Brick, the World’s Most Popular Display of LEGO® Art!
Discover over one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 70 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. This critically acclaimed collection includes Sawaya’s original sculptures as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
Location: 343 Newbury St. Boston, MA 02115
Times:
Sunday – Thursday: 10am – 6pm (last ticket time 5:00pm)
Friday – Saturday: 10am – 8pm (last ticket time 7:00pm)
Holiday Hours:
Tuesday (12/20/22): Closed
Christmas Eve: 10am – 6pm (last ticket time 5pm)
Christmas Day: Closed
New Years Eve: 10am – 5pm (last ticket time 4pm)
Duration: The visit will take around 30-60 minutes
Age requirement: All ages are welcome!
Price: Adults start at $28 and children start at $24
Available Dates: This is a limited run on Newbury Street!
Visit our ticketing page for available dates.
