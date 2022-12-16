Experience The Art of the Brick, the World’s Most Popular Display of LEGO® Art!

Discover over one million LEGO bricks transformed into more than 70 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya. This critically acclaimed collection includes Sawaya’s original sculptures as well as re-imagined versions of some of the world’s most famous art masterpieces, such as Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Location: 343 Newbury St. Boston, MA 02115

Times:

Sunday – Thursday: 10am – 6pm (last ticket time 5:00pm)

Friday – Saturday: 10am – 8pm (last ticket time 7:00pm)

Holiday Hours:

Tuesday (12/20/22): Closed

Christmas Eve: 10am – 6pm (last ticket time 5pm)

Christmas Day: Closed

New Years Eve: 10am – 5pm (last ticket time 4pm)

Duration: The visit will take around 30-60 minutes

Age requirement: All ages are welcome!

Price: Adults start at $28 and children start at $24

Available Dates: This is a limited run on Newbury Street!

Visit our ticketing page for available dates.