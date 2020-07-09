The Animals Have Missed You

It’s time to head back to the zoo!

Roger Williams Park Zoo is open once again after being closed due to the pandemic.

The zoo is following all safety precautions set by the state.

So, bring a mask and book your time and head to the zoo.

Safety Protocols Include:

Online timed-tickets for admission with a set maximum capacity for each time frame. Members are still required to reserve a timed ticket online – Zoo Members Click HERE to Learn More

for admission with a set maximum capacity for each time frame. One-way pathway with clear social distance markers.

with clear social distance markers. Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings (covering nose and mouth) when on Zoo grounds. (Children under 2 and those with medical conditions are exempt)

(covering nose and mouth) when on Zoo grounds. (Children under 2 and those with medical conditions are exempt) New hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer units have also been installed throughout the Zoo.

have also been installed throughout the Zoo. Physical barriers and other safety related infrastructure changes.

and other safety related infrastructure changes. Building and Grounds staff are enhancing all safety and cleaning measures to ensure the already high standards followed for the safety of our animals, staff and guests.

