This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with this season’s winning team on The Amazing Race.

Congratulations to Greg Franklin (25, Software Developer) and John Franklin (27, Product Manager)

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.