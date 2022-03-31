A new book has hit shelves and features two local faces! Rachel Goguen and Boston Bruins Anthem Singer, Todd Angilly talk about their new book “The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer”.
Based on the real-life friendship of Todd and Rachel’s dog, Owen, the book tells the story of the two hoping to fulfill their dreams: Todd wants to sing the National Anthem and Owen wants to drop the puck for a Bruins game.
The book is available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Owen-Anthem-Singer/dp/195481934X
Learn more about the Find Your Own Bark Foundation .
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.