A new book has hit shelves and features two local faces! Rachel Goguen and Boston Bruins Anthem Singer, Todd Angilly talk about their new book “The Adventures of Owen and the Anthem Singer”.

Based on the real-life friendship of Todd and Rachel’s dog, Owen, the book tells the story of the two hoping to fulfill their dreams: Todd wants to sing the National Anthem and Owen wants to drop the puck for a Bruins game.

The book is available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Owen-Anthem-Singer/dp/195481934X

Learn more about the Find Your Own Bark Foundation .